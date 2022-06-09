Tesla Charging Owners $100 To Cancel Service Appointments

All automakers find ways to get a little extra dough out of their customers, but Tesla may be the league leader among competitors. It has raised the cost of its "Full Self-Driving" considerably over the past few years, the Model Y has priced itself out of contention with several of its rivals, and now the company is reportedly charging $100 if owners decide to cancel service appointments within 24 hours of their scheduled times. The extra charge first came to light on Twitter, posted by @BLKMDL3. It then came to the attention of the Teslamotors subreddit. Since then, other owners have reported it on social media. The response, of course, has been overwhelmingly negative.



