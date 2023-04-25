Tesla Claims It Take 200,000 Miles Before It's Batteries Degrade Only 12%

EV battery degradation is one of the most critical factors that deter people from buying an electric vehicle. Tesla thinks this is a non-issue, considering EV battery degradation is insignificant. In its Impact Report 2022, Tesla shows that even after 200,000 miles of usage, the batteries lose an average of 12 percent of their capacity. Li-Ion batteries lose capacity, even when not actively charged and discharged. This is a well-known fact that many people learn from their mobile devices, such as laptops and mobile phones. The batteries in these devices quickly lose their advertised capacity, and many are used to replacing them after just two years. This makes people reluctant to embrace electric vehicles, which have a much higher price and are less practical to replace after two years of use.



Read Article