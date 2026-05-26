Tesla Confirms New Roadster Will The Texas Built - Massive Test Track Under Construction

The elusive Tesla Roadster finally has a designated production line, with Giga Texas filling that position. The information has been confirmed by Tesla executives in a recent interview. However, it's still unclear when the Roaster production debuts, despite previous promises that it would be unveiled (again!) in April. Tesla is no longer interested in building cars as it shifts focus to autonomous vehicles, robots, and artificial intelligence. The Model 3 and Model Y have only received minor updates recently, while the Model S and Model X have already been retired. This is a fate that the neglected Model 3/Y will share in a not-so-distant future if Tesla abandons vehicle development. However, there's one car that Elon Musk still promises to make: the Roadster 2.0.



Tesla friends: my new interview with @larsmoravy & @woodhaus2 is here! It's all about the history & legacy of the Model S & X. The guys tell some really awesome stories from over the years (& give us a nugget of new Roadster news too). Timecodes and MP3 link below. Enjoy!… — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) May 24, 2026



Giga Texas’ Test Track construction is making more progress with the majority of the large “oval” track having had asphalt laid down and much of the inner track surfaces too. Still more work to complete the infield and the chicanes, btu they also have been doing some asphalt work… pic.twitter.com/cSDaHb02hq — Joe Tegtmeyer ?? ?????? (@JoeTegtmeyer) May 15, 2026











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