Tesla Confirms New Roadster Will The Texas Built - Massive Test Track Under Construction

The elusive Tesla Roadster finally has a designated production line, with Giga Texas filling that position. The information has been confirmed by Tesla executives in a recent interview. However, it's still unclear when the Roaster production debuts, despite previous promises that it would be unveiled (again!) in April.
Tesla is no longer interested in building cars as it shifts focus to autonomous vehicles, robots, and artificial intelligence. The Model 3 and Model Y have only received minor updates recently, while the Model S and Model X have already been retired. This is a fate that the neglected Model 3/Y will share in a not-so-distant future if Tesla abandons vehicle development. However, there's one car that Elon Musk still promises to make: the Roadster 2.0.
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