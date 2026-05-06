Tesla Files Trademark Application For Next Generation Roadster

Tesla has been slow to show its hand regarding the massive project that is the Roadster, but it is now coming forth with a new update.

However, it is probably not the one fans were looking for.

Tesla has quietly filed a new trademark application for its next-generation Roadster, giving enthusiasts their first official glimpse of fresh branding for the long-teased electric supercar.

The February 3 filing includes an inverted triangular badge with the word “ROADSTER” centered above four vertical lines that, according to the application, represent “speed, propulsion, heat, or wind.”