Tesla Files Trademark Application For Next Generation Roadster

Agent009 submitted on 5/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:57:38 PM

Views : 556 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has been slow to show its hand regarding the massive project that is the Roadster, but it is now coming forth with a new update.
 
However, it is probably not the one fans were looking for.
 
Tesla has quietly filed a new trademark application for its next-generation Roadster, giving enthusiasts their first official glimpse of fresh branding for the long-teased electric supercar.
 
The February 3 filing includes an inverted triangular badge with the word “ROADSTER” centered above four vertical lines that, according to the application, represent “speed, propulsion, heat, or wind.”





 


Read Article


Tesla Files Trademark Application For Next Generation Roadster

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)