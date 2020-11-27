Tesla Going All In On Color Options For Next Gen Roadster

Tesla’s electric car lineup may be comprised of some of the most technologically advanced and fun vehicles available on the market, but the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y do have some limitations. This is especially true when it comes to the vehicles’ available paint options, which has only gotten more conservative over the years.

Fortunately, it appears that the electric car maker will be pursuing a completely different route with the next-generation Roadster. In a recent tweet, CEO Elon Musk remarked that the upcoming all-electric supercar will be offered with “special paint” schemes, similar to the color options that were available with the original Tesla Roadster in 2008.