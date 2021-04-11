Tesla Halts Zero Down In China After Too Many Takers

Tesla’s ambitious 0% minimum downpayment program for China has been canceled just days after the option was introduced. With the 0% minimum downpayment option now removed by the company, interested customers from China could now acquire their Teslas for a minimum 10% downpayment instead. 

The update was recently related by local Chinese news agency Sina Finance. Citing information from Tesla China, the news outlet noted that the 0% minimum downpayment program resulted in a massive surge of vehicle orders, which then caused the company to be concerned about potential delays on its EVs’ estimated delivery dates.



