Tesla has managed to cut the price of its electric cars in half over five years, and it might do it again with its next-generation vehicle platform.

Much has been said of Tesla’s prices lately.

Despite its high prices, Tesla has attracted some non-luxury buyers over the years who have been willing to pay a premium to go electric, but it remains a luxury brand.

As a premium brand, the automaker competes primarily with other luxury brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Lexus.