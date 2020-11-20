Tesla Model S Passes Police Service Test In Fremont California - Saves $4,000 In First Year

he Fremont Police department has released a report on its use of a Tesla Model S as a police patrol vehicle, and they said the electric car passed the test. The electric car has saved them $4,000 in fuel cost in a year.



In 2018, Fremont’s police department bought a used 2014 Tesla Model S 85 for $61,478.50 (including taxes and fees) to replace a 2007 Dodge Charger that was being retired in their fleet. Their goal was to turn it into a police patrol car to see if the electric car fits the needs of a patrol vehicle and cut gas costs.



