Tesla New Generation Platform Opens The Door For Less Expensive EVs

Agent009 submitted on 10/21/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:15:54 AM

Views : 424 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla’s profitability could be about to go through the roof with the news that its next-generation EV platform should cost half as much to make as the current Model 3 and Model Y architecture. CEO Elon Musk dropped that incredible nugget during Tesla’s Q3 2022 earnings call when asked by investors about the development of the company’s still-secret small EV. Obviously, not all of that 50 percent production cost saving will be passed on to the consumers, but it should mean Tesla will be able to bring a small car to market for around $30,000, or possibly less, and still turn a profit. The least expensive car in Tesla’s current lineup is the massively popular $46,990 single-motor Model 3, but the new car’s sales potential will put even that in the shade.

Read Article


Tesla New Generation Platform Opens The Door For Less Expensive EVs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)