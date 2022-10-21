Tesla New Generation Platform Opens The Door For Less Expensive EVs

Tesla’s profitability could be about to go through the roof with the news that its next-generation EV platform should cost half as much to make as the current Model 3 and Model Y architecture. CEO Elon Musk dropped that incredible nugget during Tesla’s Q3 2022 earnings call when asked by investors about the development of the company’s still-secret small EV. Obviously, not all of that 50 percent production cost saving will be passed on to the consumers, but it should mean Tesla will be able to bring a small car to market for around $30,000, or possibly less, and still turn a profit. The least expensive car in Tesla’s current lineup is the massively popular $46,990 single-motor Model 3, but the new car’s sales potential will put even that in the shade.



