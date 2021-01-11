Tesla Offers 0 Down Leasing Programs In China

Tesla China has announced a new “Financial Leasing” plan for more affordability as it offers the option of 0% down to purchase a vehicle, as well as several other financing options. Bringing down the cost of Tesla’s cars, or at least offering more robust and flexible financing options so more people can afford its vehicles, is ultimately one of the goals of the automaker. Widespread EV adoption is already occurring in China, and Tesla is among the most popular manufacturers in the market. However, as competition increases, Tesla may have realized that more options need to be made available in terms of financing, making its products more appealing to the average consumer.



