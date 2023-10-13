Tesla Offers $250 A Month Model 3 And Model Y Leases

Tesla recently slashed the price of the Model 3 and Model Y in the US, causing investors to panic. The move is now doubled by an unbeatable leasing offer for the two models. You can drive home a Model 3 RWD and pay as little as $250 a month for a two-year contract. There is a catch, though, as you cannot keep the car at the end of the contract. Tesla is in a hurry to sell as many cars as it can, especially considering that the third-quarter sales stalled. During the quarter, three factories responsible for the bulk of Tesla production were idled to upgrade the production lines, an operation announced in July. The factories affected were Fremont, Giga Shanghai, and Giga Austin. The fact that the production halts were announced in advance didn't matter to investors, who expressed frustration with the lackluster sales results in the third quarter.



