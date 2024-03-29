Tesla Quality Is So Bad That The Aftermarket Has Responded With Delivery Checklists

Tesla’s build quality problems are well known; from panel gaps to crummy interiors to glass roofs that just fly off for no reason, it’s safe to say customers should be on the lookout when they purchase a brand-new Tesla. The Cybertruck has been just as bad as previous models, despite its over $100,000 price tag. Customers looking to protect themselves against the company they’re giving 100 grand to can now use aftermarket checklists to ensure all the problems with their brand new truck are recorded.



