Tesla Ranks Dead Last In German Reputation Survey, Viewed As Sweat Shop Employer

Tesla has ranked last place in a survey of brand reputation in Europe’s largest car market Germany, with a massive year-over-year collapse leaving it behind several other companies with already-poor reputations. It ranked poorly in Nordic countries as well.

The “Reputation&Trust 2025” study, by Finnish company Reputation and Trust Analytics, ranks Tesla in absolute last place out of 30 surveyed companies in Germany, with a reputation score of 2.48 on a scale of 1 to 5. Any score under 2.5 is considered “very bad.”



The survey ranks companies based on eight separate factors, including governance, financial performance, leadership, innovation, dialogue, products & services, workplace, and responsibility.