Tesla Readies Performance Version Of The Model 3 For Production

Tesla is preparing to make a big announcement regarding the refreshed Model 3 Performance. Several prototypes have been spotted in Florida, including an uncamouflaged one at the Kennedy Space Center. Rumor has it that Tesla has sent invitations to journalists to test drive the Model 3 Performance. Tesla is working on the sportiest variant of the refreshed Model 3, with previous rumors indicating that it might be officially announced by the end of the first quarter. Since we're approaching that deadline fast, many people wonder when we will hear official information about the Model 3 Performance or, perhaps, Model 3 Ludicrous, as some believe it might be named.



