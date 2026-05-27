Tesla Recalls Almost 15,000 2025 and 2026 Model Y Crossovers For Missing Certification Label

The maker of the world's best-selling electric vehicle has issued a recall that affects 14,575 units of the Model Y in the United States of America. Said crossovers may have been produced with missing certification labels, which are required by 49 CFR part 567.

Simply put, manufacturers are required to permanently affix a label showing the automaker's name, the date of manufacture, the gross vehicle weight and gross axle weight ratings, the vehicle type classification, and the statement of compliance with every applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard. The label must be readable without removing parts, and it must remain intact for the life of the vehicle.