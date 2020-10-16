Tesla Refines It's Racing Pedigree In Japanese All EV Grand Prix

It was Tesla Model 3 vs Tesla Model 3 vs Tesla Model 3 in Round 6 of the all-EV Grand Prix in Japan. Based on footage of the race, it was a tight race all the way to the finish line. Each Model 3 driver gave his all, but only one could take the number one spot.

Tesla was not the only EV car brand represented in Round 6 of the Japan EV Grand Prix, which was organized by the Japan Electric Vehicle Race Association. However, the Tesla Model 3s seemed primed to take the day as soon as the vehicles hit the track.