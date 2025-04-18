Tesla Scales Back Cybertruck Production - Moves Workers To Model Y Assembly

As several sources confirmed, Tesla Cybertruck demand has fallen off a cliff in the first quarter of the year. A new report confirms that Tesla is scaling back production at Giga Texas and moving Cybertruck workers to the Model Y lines. Tesla started deliveries of the Cybertruck two years later than planned, citing difficulties during the pandemic lockdown and the following supply chain bottlenecks. However, when the series production began, reservation holders learned that the truck would be much more expensive and provide significantly less range than announced in 2019. This essentially poured cold water on Tesla's plans to sell millions, as many canceled their reservations or simply did not follow through with the purchase. While Tesla has tried to conceal this fiasco by bundling Cybertruck delivery numbers with the Model S and Model X in the "Other Models" category, it soon became clear that the demand for the weirdly-shaped pickup truck was waning. Whereas Elon Musk was confident production should reach 250,000 units a year in 2025, a recall showed that Tesla delivered less than 50,000 units by the end of 2024.



