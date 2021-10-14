Tesla Spends $3000 Per Vehicle On R&D And $0 On Advertising

Legacy automakers have massive advertising budgets, but Tesla has chosen a different path. It doesn't invest in advertising since it uses social media, as well as the assistance of fans and owners to spread the good word.

Tesla has also learned that steering the extra funds toward research and development (R&D) is proving to be a major key to its success. In fact, according to a recent report by Visual Capitalist, Tesla spends more on R&D than any other automaker across the globe. The data was based on the total value and direction of investments per vehicle sold. According to Tesmanian: