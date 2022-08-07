Tesla To Begin Selling Vehicles Without Key Fobs

When the Model 3 and Model Y were first introduced, Tesla's decision to not supply conventional key fobs surprised many. But the company's argument was why would anyone bother with a traditional key when you could simply use a smartphone to gain access to the car? After all, Tesla also supplied these vehicles with key cards should you find yourself in a spot of bother.

However, the company soon backtracked and announced a key fob would be made available for the smaller models. At the time, Musk was quoted as saying "We really need to provide a normal key to the customers of the car." Now, a key fob for the Model 3 has been made available via Tesla's website." The larger Model S and Model X have always received this feature as standard but, according to Drive Tesla Canada, that may soon be changing.



