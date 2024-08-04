Tesla To Electrify Florida With 200 Stall Supercharger Station

Agent009 submitted on 4/8/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:07 AM

Views : 366 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Site plans for a new Tesla Supercharger station – now open to Rivian and Ford EV owners – have revealed that the automaker is planning to build its biggest yet, and it will be located in Florida.
 
According to the site plans, brought to light by X user MarcoRP, the Supercharger site will have over 200 stalls. The preliminary plan shows 160 supercharging stalls and 40 standalone stalls, with eight pull-through stalls for trailers. It will be located at 3010 State Rd. 60, near the junction with I-95 and off Florida Turnpike's exit 193.


Read Article


Tesla To Electrify Florida With 200 Stall Supercharger Station

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)