Tesla To Electrify Florida With 200 Stall Supercharger Station

Site plans for a new Tesla Supercharger station – now open to Rivian and Ford EV owners – have revealed that the automaker is planning to build its biggest yet, and it will be located in Florida.

According to the site plans, brought to light by X user MarcoRP, the Supercharger site will have over 200 stalls. The preliminary plan shows 160 supercharging stalls and 40 standalone stalls, with eight pull-through stalls for trailers. It will be located at 3010 State Rd. 60, near the junction with I-95 and off Florida Turnpike's exit 193.