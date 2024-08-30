Tesla To Have Two Variants Of The Model Y In 2025 And A New Compact Model In 2026

A new report from the Chinese media reveals that the refreshed Model Y will start deliveries in the first quarter of 2025 as a five-seat variant. A seven-seater Model Y is also on the roadmap, with a planned launch in the fourth quarter of 2025. The big surprise is a compact hatchback based on the Model Y that is set to start deliveries in 2026. Tesla unveiled the refreshed Model 3 almost a year ago, and people were patiently waiting for the carmaker to follow up with a redesigned Model Y. Given the similarities between the Model 3 and Model Y, cloning the design and features of the Model 3 Highland to the Model Y should not have been too difficult. In fact, the first rumors about a so-called Project Juniper started surfacing about that time. However, things didn't happen as Tesla fans expected. Instead of a quick launch, Tesla procrastinated the Model Y refresh's launch until it became too late. Earlier this year, the EV maker overhauled its entire strategy around a distant robotaxi dream, and the Model Y fell victim to it. Instead of starting production of the new model this year, Tesla announced that it would not arrive until 2025.



Read Article