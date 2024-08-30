Tesla To Have Two Variants Of The Model Y In 2025 And A New Compact Model In 2026

Agent009 submitted on 8/30/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:37:01 AM

Views : 134 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A new report from the Chinese media reveals that the refreshed Model Y will start deliveries in the first quarter of 2025 as a five-seat variant. A seven-seater Model Y is also on the roadmap, with a planned launch in the fourth quarter of 2025. The big surprise is a compact hatchback based on the Model Y that is set to start deliveries in 2026.
 
Tesla unveiled the refreshed Model 3 almost a year ago, and people were patiently waiting for the carmaker to follow up with a redesigned Model Y. Given the similarities between the Model 3 and Model Y, cloning the design and features of the Model 3 Highland to the Model Y should not have been too difficult. In fact, the first rumors about a so-called Project Juniper started surfacing about that time.
 
However, things didn't happen as Tesla fans expected. Instead of a quick launch, Tesla procrastinated the Model Y refresh's launch until it became too late. Earlier this year, the EV maker overhauled its entire strategy around a distant robotaxi dream, and the Model Y fell victim to it. Instead of starting production of the new model this year, Tesla announced that it would not arrive until 2025.


Read Article


Tesla To Have Two Variants Of The Model Y In 2025 And A New Compact Model In 2026

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)