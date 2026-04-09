Tesla Working On A Smaller Less Expensive EV

Tesla is reportedly developing an all-new smaller, cheaper electric SUV — two years after CEO Elon Musk killed the company’s affordable EV program and called building cars for human drivers “pointless.”

Reuters reports that four people familiar with the matter say the new compact SUV would be produced at Tesla’s Shanghai factory, priced substantially below the Model 3’s $34,000 starting price in China and $37,000 in the US.



The new vehicle would measure 4.28 meters (about 14 feet) in length, making it significantly shorter than the Model Y’s 4.75 meters (15.7 feet). It would weigh approximately 1.5 metric tons compared to the Model Y’s 2 metric tons.