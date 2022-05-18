Tesla's Autosteer Maximum Speed Raised To 85 MPH - Can Now Maintain Pace On Home State's Highways

Tesla Vision’s maximum speed for Autosteer was raised to 85 mph. On May 15, Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla would increase the speed of Autopilot.

Tesla started delivering Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with Tesla Vision, its camera-based Autopilot system, in May 2021. Tesla Vision vehicles have been delivered to the North American market. The system relies entirely on cameras and neural net processing to run Autopilot and Tesla Full Self-Driving, along with some other active safety features.

