Tesla's Cybertruck Scores Five Star Crash Rating Silencing Critics

The Tesla Cybertruck has finally undergone its first independent crash test and passed with flying colors. The electric truck, on the market since November 2023, scored a five-star rating in nearly all individual categories.

The Tesla Cybertruck has been a hot topic in terms of safety since the day it was officially unveiled in November 2019. Full of sharp angles and edges and made from a stiff material, such as stainless steel, it made experts question its safety in case of a collision with a pedestrian.

Furthermore, its short and atypically shaped crumple zone, designed to partially absorb the force of the impact in case of a potential crash, was barely there for the Cybertruck.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put the Cybertruck through a frontal and side crash but also checked its risk of rollover to see if the vehicle really is as dangerous as speculated.