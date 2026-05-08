Tesla's Model Y Becomes The First Car to Ace The NHTSA ADAS Requirements

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced the 2026 Tesla Model Y has become the first vehicle to pass their new tests for advanced driver assistance systems. They’ve recently been added to the government’s New Car Assessment Program and the results are designed to help car buyers choose a safe vehicle.

The latest tests involve checking the performance of lane keeping assist, blind spot warning, blind spot intervention, and pedestrian automatic emergency braking systems. The results are a simple pass or fail, and can be viewed on the NHTSA’s website.