Tesla's Revolutionary 4680 Batteries Are Underperforming In The Real World

Agent009 submitted on 5/8/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:01 AM

Views : 618 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

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Five years after Tesla (TSLA) unveiled its 4680 battery cell at Battery Day with promises of 5x the energy, 6x the power, and 16% more range, the data tells a very different story. Tesla’s homemade cells consistently deliver worse energy density, worse charging performance, and less range than the supplier cells they are meant to replace.
 
The problem is getting harder to ignore now that Tesla is quietly swapping supplier batteries for its own 4680 cells in European Model Y vehicles — and owners are noticing the downgrade.





 


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Tesla's Revolutionary 4680 Batteries Are Underperforming In The Real World

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