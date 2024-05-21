The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Is Pretty Much A Homerun. EXCEPT For This TRULY Disappointing Part.

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser's official EPA mileage ratings have been released, revealing figures that fall short of earlier expectations. The four-cylinder hybrid SUV achieved a combined fuel economy of 23 mpg, which is lower than the 27 mpg Toyota had initially projected.



Despite this discrepancy, the 2024 model's mileage is significantly higher compared to the previous generation Land Cruiser, which boasted a mere 14 mpg due to its naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V-8 engine. The new Land Cruiser, powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four and featuring standard four-wheel drive, produces 326 horsepower and a robust 465 pound-feet of torque. Its EPA city mileage rating stands at 22 mpg, while the highway rating is 25 mpg.



The Land Cruiser shares its platform with the recently redesigned Lexus GX and shares a similar shape. However, the Lexus GX550 model utilizes a standard 3.4-liter, twin-turbo V6, rated at 349 horses, and is estimated to achieve 15 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway.



The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is priced starting at $57,345, with higher trims and options pushing the price up to $76,345. In comparison, the 2024 Lexus GX starts at $64,250 and can reach up to $81,250.



The Land Cruiser comes in two grades, with the Land Cruiser 1958 serving as the base model. A limited run of First Edition models will also be available. All Land Cruisers come equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system that includes a locking center differential, low-range gearing, a crawl control system, and hill descent control.



