The 400HP Nissan Skyline Is Coming To The US As The QX50

Nissan needs a hit, and the Skyline name still carries weight where almost nothing else in the catalogue does. As part of the carmaker’s important revival, a next-generation version of the rear-wheel drive sedan is in development. The renders here, drawing on past Skylines and recent teasers, suggest where it might land. There is news for the American market too. Infiniti executives have already confirmed that the Japanese-market Skyline will arrive Stateside next year as the new Q50. In America, power will come from Nissan’s familiar twin-turbo V6 producing north of 400 horsepower, and, against all current industry logic, a manual transmission will likely be on the options list.



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