The Broken Promise: Why Hasn't Biden Installed EVEN ONE Of The 500,000 New EV Chargers In Over Three Years Into His Presidency?

As the world becomes increasingly aware of the need to address climate change, electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity as a more sustainable mode of transportation. However, one of the major challenges to widespread EV adoption is the availability of charging infrastructure. In the United States, President Joe Biden made a campaign promise to install 500,000 new EV chargers during his presidency. However, over three years into his term, not a single charger has been installed. So why has Biden not followed through on this commitment?



One possible explanation for the delay in EV charger installation is the bureaucratic process involved in implementing such a large-scale project. The federal government must coordinate with state and local governments, as well as private companies, to identify suitable locations for chargers and secure funding. This can be a time-consuming and complicated process, especially given the political polarization in the United States and the competing interests of different stakeholders.



Another possible reason for the delay is a lack of political will to prioritize EV infrastructure. Although Biden has publicly expressed his support for EVs, he faces opposition from some Republicans who view government investment in EVs as a waste of taxpayer dollars. Additionally, some members of the oil and gas industry may be hesitant to invest in EV infrastructure, as it could potentially reduce demand for their products.



Another factor that may be contributing to the delay in EV charger installation is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted global supply chains and caused economic uncertainty, making it more difficult to secure funding and coordinate logistics for large infrastructure projects. Additionally, the pandemic has shifted government priorities towards public health and economic recovery, potentially diverting resources away from initiatives such as EV infrastructure.



Despite these efforts, it is clear that more needs to be done to accelerate the installation of EV chargers. The United States lags behind other countries such as China and Europe in terms of EV infrastructure, which could hinder the country's ability to meet its climate goals. To address this issue, the Biden administration may need to take more decisive action, such as implementing policies to incentivize private investment in EV infrastructure, streamlining the bureaucratic process for charger installation, and allocating more resources towards the initiative.



Ultimately, the delay in EV charger installation highlights the challenges involved in implementing large-scale infrastructure projects in a politically divided and uncertain environment. However, the urgent need to address climate change and promote sustainable transportation makes it imperative that governments and private companies work together to overcome these challenges and accelerate the transition to a cleaner and greener future. While the Biden administration has faced obstacles in fulfilling its promise to install 50,0000 new EV chargers, its recent commitment to invest $15 billion in EV infrastructure is a step in the right direction.



Will he ever deliver on it or will it get lost in the cracks before he leaves office?



And so much for his buying American promise too. The government will allow non-US-made EV chargers to be used, which goes against Biden's stated intentions.





