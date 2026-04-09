The Chinese Brand Mercedes Help Make Is Now Coming For It's Customers

BYD isn’t content with its core brand competing against the world’s biggest carmakers. It has now launched its premium Denza brand in Europe. There’s a certain irony here, as Denza was originally created as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler, blending Chinese EV expertise with German premium know-how. It was established in 2010 before Mercedes-Benz gradually stepped back and exited entirely in 2024.

The rollout begins in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK, with two key models leading the way. By the end of 2026, Denza is expected to be present in 30 countries across the continent.