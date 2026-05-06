The Fastest Selling Used Car Right Now Isn't A Toyota

When you look at the fastest-selling used cars, you expect to find plenty of Toyotas, Hondas, and Fords. Cars, pickups, and SUVs that are reliable, and common. Well, according to the latest data from iSeeCars, that's not the case this year. In fact, Ford didn't even make the top 10, and Toyota only qualified if you count Lexus. The car flying off the used dealer lots in the first quarter of 2026 was the recently-retired Tesla Model X. Yes, even as new EV sales are tanking, used car buyers can't get enough of the electric SUV. Meanwhile, Hyundai, Lexus, and Audi are keeping combustion power relevant. Here's what the changing used car landscape looks like today.









Read Article