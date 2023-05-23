The Next 2CV? Citroen Production Run Of $13,000 My Ami Buggy EV To Open June 20th

Last year, Citroen announced a continuation of the Citroen My Ami Buggy. The eponymous model builds on the success of its predecessor, which was made in 50 copies destined for France that were entirely sold out in nearly 18 minutes, and its production will be limited to 1,000 units. Out of the entire production run, 40 will make their way to the United Kingdom, and the order books will open on June 20 at 2:00 PM BST (3:00 PM CET/9:00 AM EST). The model is priced at £10,495 on the road, equaling $13,058 at the current exchange rates.



