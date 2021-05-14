The PACE MAKER. 2021 Acura TLX Type S to Make Public Debut At IMSA Race

Acura’s all-new and highly anticipated 2021 TLX Type S will make its public debut as the official pace car for the Acura Sports Car Challenge Presented by the TLX Type S May 14-16, at the legendary Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Sporting a Type S-exclusive color of Tiger Eye Pearl, the turbocharged TLX Type S will lead the field to the green flag for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.

The TLX Type S will pace a field that includes Acura’s ARX-05 in the DPi class and NSX GT3 Evo in the GTD class. Last year, Acura made history by sweeping the WeatherTech SportsCar Drivers’, Manufacturers’ and Teams’ Championships in both the DPi and GTD classes.



Acura has powered three consecutive race wins at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio course, with Acura-powered Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) looking to extend its current championship points lead. Earlier this year, WTR’s No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 scored an outright win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Coming off a third place finish at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the ARX-05 of Meyer Shank Racing also is looking to secure another podium finish.











Helio Castroneves, part of the WTR winning driver lineup at the Rolex 24, will serve as Grand Marshall for this weekend’s Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio, presented by the TLX Type-S. Castroneves, 2020 IMSA champion driving for Acura and a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, will give the traditional command to start engines on Sunday, just prior to the start of the two-hour, 40-minute endurance racing contest.



2021 Acura TLX Type S?At the heart of the 2021 TLX Type S driven by Castroneves is the Type S Turbo V6, an all-new, 24-valve, dual overhead cam 3.0-liter V6 engine with direct-injection and a single twin-scroll turbocharger, producing 355 horsepower and 354 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE Net). Exclusive to Type S models, the engine was developed by some of the company’s most experienced powertrain engineers, including members of the team that developed the NSX’s bespoke twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid power unit and championship winning motorsports programs.



Simply the best performing Acura sedan ever, the new TLX Type S also features a sport-tuned 10-speed automatic transmission, Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) with true torque vectoring, double-wishbone front suspension, Brembo® front brakes and Type S-exclusive Sport+ driving mode.

Visually, TLX Type S is distinguished by an open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille that provides increased airflow, a front splitter, rear diffuser, large quad exhaust outlets and two wheel designs, including optional NSX-inspired lightweight wheels featured on the pace car.



Inside, Type S drivers are treated to a flat-bottom steering wheel, Ultrasuede® trimmed 16-way power seats with adjustable side bolstering and Type S embossing on the headrests. The 2021 TLX Type S also features Acura’s critically acclaimed and award-winning ELS STUDIO 3D® 17-speaker premium audio system.



Highly anticipated TLX Type S to make public debut at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as the official pace car for the Acura Sports Car Challenge Presented by the TLX Type S



IMSA Champion, three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves to serve as Grand Marshall for Sunday’s endurance racing contest



With 355 horsepower and torque vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™, the all-new TLX Type S is simply the best performing Acura sedan ever









