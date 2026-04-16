The Trump Administration Is Talking To Ford and GM To Increase Weapons Production

The Trump administration has held talks with American automakers such as Ford Motor and General Motors to increase weapons production amid the ongoing military conflict with Iran and the conflict in Ukraine. The report comes weeks after MotorBiscuit reported discussions between Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and Volkswagen to produce missile ?defense at the Osnabrueck plant in Germany instead of cars.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, senior defense officials met with the heads of several companies, including the CEO of Ford, Jim Farley, and Mary Barra, the CEO of GM, to discuss the production of weapons and other military supplies. This was a popular WW2 strategy, when the government converted civilian manufacturers into military producers.