Thousands Of Tesla Fans Gush Over Prototype Only To Find Out It Isn't What They Thought

Fanboys and stockholders alike are so hopeful that Tesla is in the final stages of an all-new vehicle that, like moths to a flame, if one points and shouts, “Omg, that’s the new Tesla prototype!” upon seeing a camouflaged EV, then it must be true. It’s a new Tesla! Except when the vehicle is actually from Faraday Future.

I don’t know what’s more disappointing: not having a $25,000 Tesla yet like Elon promised, or seeing a cool-looking EV prototype and finding out it’s just Faraday Future somehow still existing.

The image in question was shared on X by a member of the “Rebellionaire” group, a collective of Tesla “stock pumpers.” As first chronicled by Electrek, like-minded Tesla enthusiasts began excitedly sharing, discussing, and promoting the rather blurry, location-less photo as a cross-their-hearts Tesla prototype.