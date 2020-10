The Nissan Frontier was finally updated for the 2020 model year with a new engine and transmission. But Nissan's compact pickup is long overdue a replacement considering it's been on the market since 2004. Compared to its more modern rivals like the Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado, it's starting to look dated. Mercifully, the Frontier is getting a complete redesign for the 2021 model year.









