Toyota Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Defective Transmissions As Far Back As 10 Years

An unhappy Toyota owner in Nevada is looking to take the automaker to court for transmission woes. A class action suit has been filed in the state alleging problems with the Japanese automaker's eight-speed automatic transmission as found in vehicles like the 2017-2024 Camry and more. According to the complaint, that transmission is prone to early failures, limiting long-term durability and resale values.

The claim was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Plaintiff James LeBoutheller claims there were two defects with the UA80 eight-speed automatic used in multiple Toyota vehicles.

First, the suit claims there is a design flaw that causes excess heat inside the transmission. It claims that causes it to "burn transmission fluid," resulting in premature transmission failure as well as stalling and "other dangerous situations."