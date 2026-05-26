Toyota Forced To Discount Some Models By 50% In The UK Due To Intense Competition

My passion for cars with healthy discounts began in 1982, when I worked and saved hard before buying my first brand-new motor. It was a low-spec Mk1 Volkswagen Golf, officially priced at £6,000 but reduced, after a bit of haggling, to nearer £5k. Not a bad buy, but I should have haggled harder. In later years, I did exactly that. My ultimate goal was to track down the rarest of automotive beasts: half-price new cars, vans or pick-up trucks. I found discounts at, or around, the 40 per cent mark. Also spotted were two identical factory-fresh cars offered for the price of one. But genuine, no-nonsense deals unequivocally stating that customers can drive away in new models whose prices have been slashed in half were frustratingly elusive. Until now.



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