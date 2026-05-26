Toyota Forced To Discount Some Models By 50% In The UK Due To Intense Competition

Agent009 submitted on 5/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:10:04 AM

Views : 526 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

My passion for cars with healthy discounts began in 1982, when I worked and saved hard before buying my first brand-new motor. It was a low-spec Mk1 Volkswagen Golf, officially priced at £6,000 but reduced, after a bit of haggling, to nearer £5k. Not a bad buy, but I should have haggled harder. In later years, I did exactly that. My ultimate goal was to track down the rarest of automotive beasts: half-price new cars, vans or pick-up trucks. 
 
I found discounts at, or around, the 40 per cent mark. Also spotted were two identical factory-fresh cars offered for the price of one. But genuine, no-nonsense deals unequivocally stating that customers can drive away in new models whose prices have been slashed in half were frustratingly elusive. Until now.


Read Article


Toyota Forced To Discount Some Models By 50% In The UK Due To Intense Competition

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)