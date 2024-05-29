Toyota GR Won't Waste Time Building Performance EVs But Hybrids Are Another Matter

Future GR-branded models from Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) will retain internal combustion engines, despite the industry’s ongoing shift towards battery-electric vehicles. Fully-fledged performance models like the GR Corolla, GR Yaris, GR Supra, and GR 86, have put Toyota back on the sports car map and in the case of the Corolla and Yaris, have added new spice to the hot hatch market. During a recent interview in Australia, Toyota Gazoo Racing president Tomoya Takahashi offered assurances that GR-branded models will retain combustion engines.



