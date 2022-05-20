Toyota Patent Surfaces Detailing Hybrid MR2

Toyota is upping its enthusiast car game. From uninspiring offerings just a decade ago, the automaker has released the GR86, the Supra, and now the GR Corolla and Yaris in quick succession. In fact, the only thing missing from its lineup now is a sequel to a long-celebrated model from the Japanese company's history: the MR2. That might be changing, though. Rumors of a new mid-engine MR2 have been swirling around for a long time, however solid evidence that these whispers were anything more than hearsay hasn't materialized. That might be changing. In a patent granted to the automaker and published May 11, it's clear something interesting is going on across the Pacific.



