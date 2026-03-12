Toyota Recalls 550,000 Highlanders For Defective Seats

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced today that Toyota will voluntarily recall 550,007 examples of the 2021–2024 Highlander SUV, including its hybrid sibling, to fix a potentially dangerous flaw with the second-row seatback locking mechanism. Discovered during a routine inspection at the factory that builds Highlanders, the issue pertains to a backrest that may not lock in place after using the reclining feature, which could result in injuries in a crash.

 
 


