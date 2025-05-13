Toyota Replaces Confusing bZ4X Name With bZ And Finally Gives It Proper Range

For a company so good at building crossovers, the Toyota bZ4X was never a huge mover. Maybe it was the confusing name, or maybe it was the lackluster range. For 2026, Toyota addressed both of those issues in hopes of getting its small EV on the right track. The 2026 Toyota bZ loses two letters, but it gains a significant amount of range in the process. The base bZ XLE FWD achieves 236 miles of range, an improvement over the previous base model's 222 miles. Move up to the XLE FWD Plus, and that unlocks 314 miles of range on a single charge—a 25-percent improvement over the 252 miles of maximum range previously advertised.



