Toyota Reveals Track Focused 2026 GRMN Corolla

Toyota Motor Corporation has revealed the GRMN Corolla, which isn't more powerful than the GR Corolla but comes with various track-focused improvements that should make it even more fun to drive.

The Japanese automaker is kicking off the summer with a couple of novelties for the Toyota Motor North American subsidiary. During the final weekend of May, they turned Forza Horizon 6 into a real-world, immersive “barn find” experience at the Westfield Century City with the “Lost & Found: The Challenge” Forza Horizon and Toyota’s Barn Find Pop-Up focused on the iconic Land Cruiser.