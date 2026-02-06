Toyota Reveals Track Focused 2026 GRMN Corolla

Agent009 submitted on 6/2/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:31 AM

Views : 280 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Toyota Motor Corporation has revealed the GRMN Corolla, which isn't more powerful than the GR Corolla but comes with various track-focused improvements that should make it even more fun to drive.
     
The Japanese automaker is kicking off the summer with a couple of novelties for the Toyota Motor North American subsidiary. During the final weekend of May, they turned Forza Horizon 6 into a real-world, immersive “barn find” experience at the Westfield Century City with the “Lost & Found: The Challenge” Forza Horizon and Toyota’s Barn Find Pop-Up focused on the iconic Land Cruiser.


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Toyota Reveals Track Focused 2026 GRMN Corolla

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