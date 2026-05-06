Toyota Says AI Will Assist Workers Not Replace Them - Then Shows Off A Digital CEO

Agent009 submitted on 5/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:25:04 AM

Views : 660 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Despite widespread concerns to the contrary, Toyota says it won't implement artificial intelligence at its factories in order to replace human workers. Instead, the automaker plans to use AI in order to help train its human workers, identify opportunities for increased efficiency, and even provide pseudo-mentorship opportunities to rising stars within the organization. And Toyota doing all this through a new master-planned research campus where it will develop its own AI models to safeguard the quality and production standards for which the company wants to be known.


Read Article


Toyota Says AI Will Assist Workers Not Replace Them - Then Shows Off A Digital CEO

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)