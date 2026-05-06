Toyota Says AI Will Assist Workers Not Replace Them - Then Shows Off A Digital CEO

Despite widespread concerns to the contrary, Toyota says it won't implement artificial intelligence at its factories in order to replace human workers. Instead, the automaker plans to use AI in order to help train its human workers, identify opportunities for increased efficiency, and even provide pseudo-mentorship opportunities to rising stars within the organization. And Toyota doing all this through a new master-planned research campus where it will develop its own AI models to safeguard the quality and production standards for which the company wants to be known.



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