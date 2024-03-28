Toyota Takes To Social Media To Tease The 2025 4Runner SUV

Right off the bat, I have to put my usual disclosure out there that I am a massive Toyota 4Runner fan. Though I love it so, I’ve spent the last several years complaining that Toyota needs to show it some love and redesign it for the current decade — and the automaker is finally about to do just that. For me, this is one of the most exciting debuts coming this year. With all that out of the way, what exactly are we looking at here? Well, Toyota took to Instagram to sneakily tease its sixth-gen model, behind all the other 4Runners that have come to-date, stretching back to its original N60 model that launched for the 1984 model year. This is strictly a teaser, so all we can actually see is the rear bumper, along with the tow hitch and new, evenly spaced “4RUNNER” script along the bottom end of the tailgate. TFL’s own Andre Smirnov pointed out that the taillights also look a bit like the 250 Series Land Cruiser, so it’s at least somewhat likely the two will share a strong resemblance (though the front end and overall dimensions should be a bit different).









Read Article