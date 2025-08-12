Toyota Wont Sell GR GT Supercar At Toyota Dealerships In The US Market

Don’t call it a Toyota, because Toyota’s latest flagship sports car doesn’t wear the automaker’s badge. It’s also not a Lexus. It’s a Toyota Gazoo Racing product. Except there’s one problem: There are no GR dealerships and that brand doesn’t exist in the U.S. market.

At the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR GT (that is the official name) debut just outside Fuji, Japan at Toyota’s Woven City, The Drive asked the obvious question: How will someone buy a GR GT in the U.S., and where will it get serviced? A Toyota spokesperson said, “The GR GT will be available for purchase at select Lexus dealerships.”