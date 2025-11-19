Toyota's 10 Billion Dollar Investment Will See Corolla Hybrid Production Come To The US

As part of its massive $10 billion investment in manufacturing in the U.S., Toyota announced it would drop an initial run of $912 million to bolster its hybrid production stateside. That number includes funds to modernize the Mississippi plant where the Corolla is built, enabling it to manufacture hybrid variants of the compact sedan for the first time. Considering the Corolla hybrid is the second-most popular electrified Toyota car – behind the Camry but ahead of the Prius – and that a good proportion of the nameplate's sales are gas-electric – local production could also mean good things for American consumers.

