Training Video Tells Tesla Employees to Suck It Up And Handle Morale Problems Themselves

Something strange happened at Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas the week of Memorial Day. The production lines at the plant went dark and the 20,000 folks responsible for running them—whether it be the ones putting the final touches on Tesla's made-in-Texas Model Y or spit-shining panels on the Cybertruck—were told to take the week off if they had paid time off to burn. If not, it was time to come in and either scrub the floors or take some company culture training. Production pauses do happen. Sometimes it's due to upgrading lines, other times due to demand problems (and it might be a bit obvious which Tesla is facing right now). Tesla's hasn't said which, but a week is "unusually long" according to employees who spoke with Business Insider.



