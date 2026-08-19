Trump Pauses Canadian 50 Percent Trade Tariffs For 3 Days

Agent009 submitted on 8/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:46:01 PM

Views : 1,802 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.nbcnews.com

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President Donald Trump late Tuesday slammed the brakes on a wave of tariffs that were set to hit Canada at midnight.
 
On social media, Trump wrote: “I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!”
 
Trump did not provide further details, except to refer to the Keystone XL pipeline, which he said “may be awoken from the grave!”


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Trump Pauses Canadian 50 Percent Trade Tariffs For 3 Days

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