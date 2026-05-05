Turns Out Lewis Hamilton Is A Big Justin Bieber Fan

Agent009 submitted on 5/5/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:53 AM

Views : 222 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lewis Hamilton‘s weekend off didn’t exactly look like a typical recovery day. While most F1 drivers spend a gap in the calendar somewhere quiet, Hamilton turned up in Indio, California, to take in Justin Bieber’s headlining set – with Kim Kardashian alongside him for the evening.
 
The Ferrari driver explained his schedule ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.
 
“I was testing the Thursday and the Friday so I got there Saturday evening and I just went to see Justin, went to see my brother. I’m so proud of him and how he performed. It was so intimate as well, was really amazing.”


Read Article


Turns Out Lewis Hamilton Is A Big Justin Bieber Fan

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)