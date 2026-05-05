Turns Out Lewis Hamilton Is A Big Justin Bieber Fan

Lewis Hamilton‘s weekend off didn’t exactly look like a typical recovery day. While most F1 drivers spend a gap in the calendar somewhere quiet, Hamilton turned up in Indio, California, to take in Justin Bieber’s headlining set – with Kim Kardashian alongside him for the evening. The Ferrari driver explained his schedule ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. “I was testing the Thursday and the Friday so I got there Saturday evening and I just went to see Justin, went to see my brother. I’m so proud of him and how he performed. It was so intimate as well, was really amazing.”



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